Casket of nanny killed in condo collapse returns to Paraguay

Friends and relatives of Leidy Vanessa Luna Villalba gather outside her home as the casket that contains her remains arrives in Eugenio Garay, Paraguay, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Luna Villalba, a nanny employed by the sister of Paraguay's first lady Silvana Lopez Moreira, was among those who died in the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida on June 24. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

ASUNCION, Paraguay – The remains of a young Paraguayan nanny among those killed in the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium building in Surfside has arrived home, her casket wrapped in a national flag and with a photograph of her young face.

The casket holding Leidy Vanessa Luna Villalba was met in Asuncion on Tuesday by relatives.

She was accompanied by her mother and a cousin, who made no comments.

The 23-year-old nanny had been working for the family of the sister of Paraguayan first lady Silvana Abdo in the building that fell June 24.

The bodies of the sister, her husband and the youngest of their three children have been found. The two other children remain missing.