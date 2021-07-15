Got unwanted pills? Old papers you need to shred? BSO taking them in Deerfield Beach

Get rid of old medications at the Broward County Sheriff's Operation Medicine Cabinet Day Saturday. They are also shredding documents.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Clean out the medicine cabinets. Go through those personal documents that have secure info and needn’t end up in the garbage, but should be shredded. Broward Sheriff’s Office will be taking them on Saturday at Fire Rescue Station 66.

BSO is hosting one of its BSO Operation Medicine Cabinet and Shred-a-Thon on Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rescue Station 66 is at 590 S. Powerline Road.

BSO says anyone from any county can attend and a picture ID is not required.

BSO's Operation Medicine Cabinet and Shred-a-Thon is Saturday, July 17 in Deerfield Beach. (BSO)

So why not just toss the pills down the toilet? There are only some medicines that are on the Food and Drug Administrations Flush List. (Yes, there is a flush list. Click here to see it.) So, it’s better to just scoop them up and take them to a drug take-back program, such as the one on Saturday.

On Saturday, turning on prescription medications can get you a $5 gift card while supplies last. Needles and sharp objects will not be collected.

Why not just toss the papers in the trash? Identity thieves target certain documents with information such as social security numbers and bank numbers. Get them safely shredded for free.

There is a limit. A maximum of two boxes per vehicle are allowed, and each box can be no larger than 16 inches in length, 12 inches in width and 12 inches in height.