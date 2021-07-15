Miami SOS Cuba protesters march from Versailles to Freedom Tower

MIAMI – Miami SOS Cuba protesters started a spontaneous march late Wednesday night from Versailles in Little Havana to the historic Freedom Tower in downtown Miami.

Miami police officers escorted the protesters as they walked eastbound on Eighth Street. Officers blocked intersections to allow them to turn northbound toward Biscayne Boulevard.

To get to the building that housed the U.S Cuban Assistance Center from 1962 to 1974, the protesters passed by Bayfront Park, near to where a group of boaters with U.S. and Cuban flags had met earlier.

They walking for about five miles and when they arrived at the 17-story Spanish Renaissance-style building at 600 Biscayne Blvd., some of the Cuban American children heard stories from relatives.

Fidel Castro was imposing communist policies when their ancestors escaped the island with whatever they could carry. The U.S. granted them political asylum and assistance with health care and housing.

The area where Miami Heat fans now gather before games became known as the “Ellis Island of the South.” The sudden wave of refugees turned into the “El Refugio” camp. Some slept on the floor while waiting for identification cards and relief aid.

During the Wednesday demonstrations in Miami-Dade, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel admitted his administration had made mistakes during a televised speech.

It was an unexpected statement since Raul Castro’s mentee had blamed the uprising Sunday on a U.S. plot on social media and the crisis on the U.S. embargo.

Díaz-Canel also said protesters acted with “hatred” when they carried out “armed acts” because they don’t want the “revolution to develop or a civilized relationship with respect” with the U.S.

Cuban civilians are not allowed to buy weapons and videos show the ones armed with guns, rifles, and baseball bats were police officers. Activists said the government was the one causing bloodshed.

Opposition activists also said Cubans are tired of the authoritarian communist regime and they want political change. Cubans are dealing with shortages of food and medicine, power outages, internet connectivity issues, and COVID patients dying at home.