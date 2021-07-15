SOS Cuba protesters meet at busy intersection near Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Miami-Dade County’s SOS Cuba protesters have been demonstrating in support of U.S. intervention against communism during the late afternoons and evenings after Cubans’ uprising Sunday.
In the way Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrated on Interstate 95, SOS Cuba protesters have been illegally marching on different parts of the Palmetto Expressway since Tuesday.
On Thursday afternoon, drivers honked their horns as they passed a few dozen protesters who were standing on the sidewalk at the southeastern corner of West 49th Street and 12th Avenue.
The group expected more SOS Cuba protesters to join after 5 p.m. Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernández said he is aware of the demonstration and its proximity to the Palmetto Expressway.
On Wednesday night, at West 49th Street, a group blocked the Palmetto’s southbound lanes. On Tuesday afternoon’s rush hour, a group blocked the Palmetto at Coral Way, near Westchester.
The Florida Highway Patrol released a statement warning state troopers are working with local law enforcement agencies to keep state roadways safe.
COMPLETE COVERAGE
Coverage on July 14
Coverage on July 13
Coverage on July 12
Coverage on July 11
For more about the situation in Cuba, visit the Local 10 News’ “en español” page.