SOS Cuba protesters meet at busy intersection near Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah

SOS Cuba protesters gather at busy intersection before march in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Miami-Dade County’s SOS Cuba protesters have been demonstrating in support of U.S. intervention against communism during the late afternoons and evenings after Cubans’ uprising Sunday.

In the way Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrated on Interstate 95, SOS Cuba protesters have been illegally marching on different parts of the Palmetto Expressway since Tuesday.

On Thursday afternoon, drivers honked their horns as they passed a few dozen protesters who were standing on the sidewalk at the southeastern corner of West 49th Street and 12th Avenue.

The group expected more SOS Cuba protesters to join after 5 p.m. Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernández said he is aware of the demonstration and its proximity to the Palmetto Expressway.

On Wednesday night, at West 49th Street, a group blocked the Palmetto’s southbound lanes. On Tuesday afternoon’s rush hour, a group blocked the Palmetto at Coral Way, near Westchester.

Ad

The Florida Highway Patrol released a statement warning state troopers are working with local law enforcement agencies to keep state roadways safe.

COMPLETE COVERAGE

The historic SOS Cuba protests in cities on the communist island on July 11 prompted a series of demonstrations in Miami-Dade County. (Historic Protests SOS Cuba)

Coverage on July 14

SOS Cuba protesters march from Versailles to Freedom Tower Wednesday night in Miami.

Coverage on July 13

SKY 10 shows #SOSCuba protesters takeover Palmetto for hours on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County.

Coverage on July 12

Cuban exiles rally at Versailles Restaurant in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood in support of protesters in Cuba, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Coverage on July 11

People protest in front of the Capitol in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Hundreds of demonstrators went out to the streets in several cities in Cuba to protest against ongoing food shortages and high prices of foodstuffs, amid the new coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

For more about the situation in Cuba, visit the Local 10 News’ “en español” page.