2 adults, 4 children injured in northeast Miami-Dade car crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left two adults and four children injured Friday.

The crash involving possibly three vehicles occurred in the area of Northeast 199th Street and Second Avenue.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 1:15 p.m. as two damaged vehicles were stopped at the corner of the intersection.

A blue minivan that appeared to be involved in the crash was spotted down the street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that they transported one adult as a trauma alert to Jackson North Medical Center. The second adult who was injured was taken to a local hospital by private ambulance.

Officials said four children were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

No other details were immediately released.