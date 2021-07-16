Miami SOS Cuba protest continues in Little Havana

MIAMI, Fla. – Miami’s Little Havana businesses prepared to welcome back SOS Cuba protesters on Friday evening. Cuban-American demonstrations have been ongoing this week in Miami-Dade County, as a response to the uprising in cities across the communist island Sunday.

Despite internet connectivity problems and power outages, Cubans have been able to share videos with friends and family in South Florida showing authorities’ violent crackdown. Cubans reported beatings, shootings, and raids at the hands of police.

Witnesses fear for their lives. A resident in Havana told a friend in Hallandale Beach police had shot a protester in the head. An activist in Cardenas said special forces stormed into a family friend home and left a pool of blood behind during an arrest.

Videos show Cuban forces violence against SOS protesters

Miami-Dade’s SOS Cuba protesters from downtown Miami to Hialeah and Westchester have been asking U.S. President Joe Biden to intervene. In the way Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrated on Interstate 95, Cuban flags made it to the illegal blocking of traffic on different parts of the Palmetto Expressway.

On Thursday night, after a large afternoon march, protesters remained on West 49th Street, just west of the Palmetto Expressway. The Florida Highway Patrol released a statement Thursday warning that state troopers are working with local law enforcement agencies to keep state roadways safe.

In Little Havana Friday, Miami police officers said they have been closing areas of Eighth Street, better known as Calle Ocho, to keep both pedestrians and drivers safe. Business owners are expecting SOS Cuba demonstrators to arrive after 5 p.m.

There is a 2-mile demonstration planned on Eighth Street from Versailles at Southwest 36th Avenue to the Domino Park at Southwest 15th Avenue. Galleries are showcasing artwork and musicians plan on using an outdoor stage near the Tower Theater.

Versailles put up a large sign to commemorate the protests. It’s a quote in English attributed to the late Cuban poet José Martí, who is considered a national hero by Cuban Americans and Cubans both on the communist island and South Florida.

“Only oppression should fear the full exercise of freedom.”

