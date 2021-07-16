Officials say photo is proof of South Florida security firm’s involvement in assassination of Haitian president

DORAL, Fla. – A South Florida security firm is facing new questions about the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and intelligence officers say a photo they obtained is proof of a nefarious plot to assassinate him.

At least one of meetings happened at CTU Security, a military supply company that state records show is headquartered inside of a Doral office building and owned by Antonio Intriago.

Investigators allege Intriago worked with Walter Veintemilla, who runs Worldwide Capital Lending Group, which is based in a second-floor office space in Miramar, to help fund the planned assassination.

Both men are seen in the picture next to James Solanges and Christian Sanon -- a pair of Haitian-Americans from South Florida who are now in custody along with dozens of Colombian nationals tied to the killing.

Ad

Weapons, ammunition and even grenades have been found in subsequent raids.

According to the New York Times, Colombian citizens with military experience were recruited from as far back as May for a job that would take them to Haiti.

However, most have denied knowing anything about the plot.

The Pentagon confirmed that a “small number” of Colombians detained after the assassination had previously taken part in U.S. military training while members of the Colombian armed forces.

Sources say Haiti’s Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph is also being investigated as a possible mastermind behind the assassination.

“The FBI is providing investigative assistance to the Haitian authorities at the request of the government of Haiti,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. “They remain committed to working alongside our international partners to administer justice.”