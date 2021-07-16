Police identify another victim from Surfside condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Miami-Dade County police on Friday identified a 79-year-old woman as one of the victims of the Champlain Towers South collapse.

Maria Popa Radulescu’s body was recovered a week ago, detectives said.

Her husband Mihai Radulescu was also killed in the Surfside tragedy.

Mihai Radulescu, 83, and Maria Popa Radulescu, 80, lived in Apartment 404. Friends described them as a beautiful couple and full of life. (Friend of family)

Through Thursday, the official death toll was at 97, and the families of 92 victims had been notified. The medical examiner’s office was still working on identifying human remains.

Six victims were identified Thursday, including a 14-year-old Colombian girl who was on vacation with her parents.

Officials have said that efforts to recover remains from the debris are nearing an end.