POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A boat in the waters off Pompano Beach began taking on water Sunday, and it had more than a dozen people aboard.

Luckily for those 13 people, everyone was able to get to safety.

It happened near the Hillsboro Inlet.

A Local 10 viewer sent in cell phone video of the boat as it sunk, tilted on its side.

Coast Guard officials said they are still trying to figure out what happened.

One witness told Local 10 News the boat ran over its anchor line, which brought it under water.