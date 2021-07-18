Police investigating crash in Fort Lauderdale that left one car badly burned

Investigation ongoing after crash ends with car burnt to crisp

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – First responders rushed to the scene of a fiery crash in Fort Lauderdale early Sunday morning.

It happened near the intersection of West Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 24th Avenue.

One vehicle could be seen badly damaged and surrounded by crime scene tape. It appeared to have been engulfed in flames, based on the charred remains.

Another vehicle, appearing to be a silver Chevrolet sedan, was near the intersection, also with damage and appearing to have crashed into a light pole.

Police have not said if there were any injures or how the crash happened.