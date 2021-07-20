Former deputy gets 3 years for trying to rape woman

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A former Florida deputy has been sentenced to three years in prison for trying to rape a woman.

Forty-two-year-old Jason Nebergall was sentenced Thursday in Palm Beach County circuit court after pleading guilty to battery and attempted sexual battery as part of a plea deal.

He was previously found guilty by a jury and sentenced to eight years in prison in 2018, but an appeals court later threw out the conviction because of improper testimony.

Nebergall in 2016 had responded to the victim’s home over a fight between the woman and her landlord.

DNA evidence supported the victim’s allegations that Nebergall later tried to rape her.