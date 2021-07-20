Man killed in fiery Miramar crash was visiting family in South Florida

'He had a huge heart,' mom says of man killed in Miramar wreck

MIRAMAR, Fla. – After a violent wreck killed a 27-year-old man visiting family in South Florida, the victim’s mother tells Local 10 News that her son was loved by everyone and “will be dearly missed.”

She also wants the driver of another car that may have been involved to come forward and speak to investigators.

“He had a huge heart. He loved everyone,” a heartbroken Charlene White said of her son Andrew Michael Durick, who was killed in the car crash Monday afternoon in Miramar.

White says her son lived with her in Vero Beach. He was in South Florida visiting his grandmother and brother, a trip he would frequently take. He was driving to visit some friends when the awful accident occurred.

Durick’s Infiniti burst into flames along Miramar Parkway just west of 178th Avenue.

Ad

The crash was so violent that it split his car in two, leaving it unrecognizable.

Police are now looking for another car they believe may have been involved in the wreck, a mint green or gray two-door Dodge Challenger. They say it is possible that the car has front passenger-side damage and could have hit Durick’s car.

Detectives have received conflicting witness accounts but say the driver of that Challenger never stopped to render any aid or call for help, leaving Durick to die.

Durick’s mother has this message for that driver:

“Please turn yourself in,” she said. “Let there be some closure to this incident.”

Miramar police say they believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Funeral arrangements are in the works, with a service being planned for Pembroke Pines.

If you recognize the car, Miramar police urge you to call them. You can remain anonymous and call Broward CrimeStoppers at 954-493-8477.