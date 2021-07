OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Miami-Dade fire rescue crews are extinguishing a blaze at a junkyard in Opa-locka on Tuesday morning that has thick black smoke rising off a pile of cars.

The scene is at 3380 Northwest 127th Street.

