Crestview Towers residents allowed to move out belongings after building deemed unsafe

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – After hundreds of residents were told to leave their homes at Crestview Towers in North Miami Beach earlier this month because it was deemed unsafe, they are being let back inside Wednesday to fully move out their belongings if they wish.

The residents were allowed inside two weeks ago for just 15 minutes to grab whatever personal belongings they could, but on Wednesday, they can move out furniture and all of their belongings if they choose to.

North Miami Beach police officers are at the building and residents will still only be allowed inside for a certain amount of time.

The nearly 300 residents who live in the building must also make appointments to move their stuff out.

The mayor said many of them want to go back inside to grab their stuff and move on with their lives, stepping away from Crestview for good.

“The end goal is (that) hopefully the association will follow through and get their certifications and put remedies to the things that are not working correctly in this building and get them fixed,” North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo said. “There’s approximately 39 fire violations, you know, a generator. We wanted the people in the building, but what happens if a week from today there’s a hurricane? You know, are we going to be able to let people go in that building if the common area elements aren’t working correctly? It’s not a healthy place to be. It’s not safe.”

Officials say the condo association and management company should be reaching out to every resident, but if they haven’t, the mayor recommends residents reach out to them.