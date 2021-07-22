Videos show serial crooks taking guns left in cars in Lauderhill

Police say guns left in cars are providing Lauderhill crooks with easy access to weapons

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are concerned about a wave of crime in the city that is posing a danger to the community, they say.

In video after video, crooks pull up to cars, break windows or are able to open unlocked doors and steal guns.

Lauderhill police are investigating three different cases where guns are stolen from cars in the city’s business district.

“Detectives are actively working any leads that come up,” said Lt. Mike Santiago of the Lauderhill Police Department. “These guns are not being used for good if they are stolen.”

In several cases, cops believe victims were going to a club at a shopping plaza off North University Drive. When they weren’t allowed entry because they had a gun, they went back to the cars and left the weapons.

“Gun owners should understand that the responsibility is enormous and it is up to them to ensure the security of their firearm,” he said.

In one video, it’s pretty quick. Santiago shows the way the crook easily gets into the car and takes the handgun. “He hides behind his own door, crouches down, opens the other door, and he’s doing everything from cover. It was that fast,” Santiago said.

There have also been four of the same types of cases in residential neighborhoods.

“Inside residential areas, owners are leaving firearms in their cars,” Santiago said.

Between the two investigations, there are seven cases of the thefts, which means that seven guns are in the hands of crooks. Police said they are doing everything they can do to stop this from happening.

“Guns in the hands of wrong people, or people who want to commit nefarious acts, is bad no matter how you want to slice the pie. It is absolutely bad,” Santiago said.

Lauderhill police are asking for the public’s help. Call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.