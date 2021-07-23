WATCH LIVE: Surfside task force saluted as it leaves condo collapse site

MIAMI, Fla. – After 29 emotionally and physically difficult days of search, rescue, and recovery efforts at the site of the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse, members of Florida Task Force 2 were saluted as they demobilized Friday.

“Providing closure to families was the ultimate test of everybody here, and I think we did out best to do that,” said Scott Dean, the task force leader.

The team left from Surfside at noon and followed this route:

Westbound along the Julia Tuttle Causeway (195) and continue as it transitions into the 112 Expressway

Exit at NW 17th Avenue

Turn left onto 17th avenue

Turn left onto NW 36 Street

Turn right onto NW 12th Avenue

Turn left onto NW 7th Street, arriving at City of Miami Fire Rescue Headquarters located at 1151 NW 7th Street.

“We invite anyone along the route to step outside and take a moment to thank these brave men and women for their valiant efforts during this difficult and somber deployment,” City of Miami Fire-Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez said.

Members of Task Force 1 were to be honored at a separate ceremony in Doral at Miami-Dade Fire Rescue headquarters.

