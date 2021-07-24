Investigation ongoing after man shot in Miami, possibly while driving

Man hospitalized after being shot in Miami, possibly while driving

MIAMI – Police in Miami are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

It happened at approximately 4:15 a.m. Saturday in the area of Northwest 7th Avenue and 47th Street.

According to police, a 47-year-old man was shot by an unknown assailant.

Local 10 News has learned that the man may have been driving when he was shot.

Police said the victim was rushed by first responders to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Glass from a nearby bus stop was shattered, apparently by gunfire from the incident.

Police have not provided any information on what led up to the shooting or if they are seeking any suspects or persons of interest.