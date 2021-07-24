Rolling Loud music festival rolls on as officials warn about COVID-19 spike

Second day of Rolling Loud festival moves forward despite concerns about COVID-19

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – After a successful first night of the Rolling Loud music festival, officials are hoping for a repeat performance as the weekend continues.

Thousands of music fans have flocked to South Florida to see some of the biggest names perform at Hard Rock Stadium.

The big crowds, featuring some people who are unvaccinated and likely unmasked, are causing lots of concern now that COVID-19 cases are on the rise again.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava posted a message on social media, reminding the festival attendees about a pop-up vaccination spot at the event.

To #RollingLoudMiami attendees: Our community is experiencing a dangerous spike in COVID cases. Please help us slow the spread by practicing safe behavior – and if you aren’t vaccinated, you can get the shot at a Rolling Loud vaccine pop-up all weekend.https://t.co/dl7HUm612d — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) July 24, 2021

Scheduled to perform Saturday night are artists like Roddy Rich, Chief Keef and Travis Scott.

There are also afterparty celebrations planned in Miami Beach. A large law enforcement presence will be there, as will license plate readers and road closures.

