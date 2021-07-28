Police: Driver interviewed by detectives after boy injured in hit-and-run crash

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A driver has been interviewed by detectives after striking a 10-year-old boy over the weekend who was riding a bicycle in Coral Springs, authorities confirmed.

According to Coral Springs police, the hit-and-run crash occurred around 8:40 p.m. Sunday in the 8400 block of Northwest 40th Street.

Police said the boy, who was riding his bicycle with friends, was struck by a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

Police said the driver never stopped to help the boy, and fled east on Northwest 40th Street toward Riverside Drive.

The boy, who suffered injuries to his face and lower body, was transported to Lyons Park and was then airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center.

Hospital staff members said the boy’s injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

According to authorities, the driver, whose identity has not been publicly released, voluntarily responded to the Coral Springs Police Department on Monday and provided a statement to detectives about his involvement.

Ad

Police said the driver’s pickup truck was seized as evidence.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the driver will face charges.

They are asking anyone with further information about the crash to call Investigator Eric Schuster at 954-346-1247 or email the investigator at Eschuster@coralsprings.org.