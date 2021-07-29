Governor DeSantis announces $250 million to support Florida ports

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – In an effort to assist in recovery from decreased revenue in 2020, as well as to invest infrastructure at Florida’s ports, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced $250 million in funding for Florida’s ports.

Florida’s ports, such as Port Canaveral, Port Everglades, and PortMiami, generate an economic impact of $117.6 billion and support 900,000 jobs, according to officials.

“Not only are Florida ports a key economic driver for their surrounding communities, but also for our state as a whole,” said DeSantis. “From the cruise industry, to cargo, to supporting military operations, our ports provide nearly 1 million jobs for Floridians. This $250 million investment in our ports is a commitment to our future economic prosperity for generations to come.”

This funding is specifically to support the financial recovery of Florida’s ports through the America Rescue Plan and the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund.

The $250 million in funding announced by DeSantis is outlined below:

Governor DeSantis announces $250 million to support economic recovery for Florida ports. (Courtesy of Governor Ron DeSantis Press Office)

“The impact seaports have on every region in our state is enormous and, under the Governor’s leadership, the state continues to make key investments in our transportation network to keep our state moving forward and ensure that goods make it to consumers efficiently,” said FDOT Secretary Kevin J. Thibault, P.E. “The funding announced today will have lasting positive impacts and significantly assist our seaport partners, as well as their surrounding communities.”