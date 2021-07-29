Partly Cloudy icon
86º
wplg logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Veterinarian pleads guilty to child porn, sexually abusing dogs

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Crime, Aventura, Miami-Dade County
South Florida vet pleads guilty to child porn and sexually abusing dogs
South Florida vet pleads guilty to child porn and sexually abusing dogs

MIAMI – A South Florida veterinarian accused of possessing child pornography and sexually abusing animals pleaded guilty to those charges Thursday in Miami federal court.

Prentiss Madden, 40, admitted to making several videos of himself having sex with dogs and sharing them on social media.

He’s the former medical director at Caring Hands Animal Hospital in Aventura. He was fired after the federal charges came to light in March.

Since then, he’s been held without bond a the Miami federal detention center.

Madden is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 8. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of 87 years in prison.

If you have information on the case or you believe you or a family member may have been a victim, you are urged to call the Homeland Security Investigations tip line at 1-866-347-2423.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Selig is the Digital Executive Producer at WPLG, overseeing Local10.com.

email

twitter