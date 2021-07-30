Police investigate body found outside Miami-Dade middle school

Investigators are outside Lake Stevens Middle School in Miami Gardens where a body was reportedly found Friday.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating an apparent body found in the bushes of a middle school parking lot in Miami Gardens on Friday afternoon.

Sky 10 flew over Lake Stevens Middle School at 18484 Northwest 48th Place, where crime scene investigations units had arrived.

A yellow tarp covered where the body was believed to be found.

Miami-Dade Schools police were also at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

