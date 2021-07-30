Police investigate body found outside Miami-Dade middle school

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating an apparent body found in the bushes of a middle school parking lot in Miami Gardens on Friday afternoon.
Sky 10 flew over Lake Stevens Middle School at 18484 Northwest 48th Place, where crime scene investigations units had arrived.
A yellow tarp covered where the body was believed to be found.
Miami-Dade Schools police were also at the scene.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a breaking news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.
