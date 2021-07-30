Woman missing after Rolling Loud found, police say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The 23-year-old woman who went missing after attending the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival has been located, Miami Gardens police said Friday.

Ashley Espinoza-Sanchez is in stable condition at a local hospital, investigators said.

Family has been notified and will be reunited with her upon her release from the hospital.

Espinoza-Sanchez traveled down from Tallahassee to attend the festival with a 20-year-old man, Nicholas Prevost, who said he never imagined losing track of where she was.

A relative said Espinoza-Sanchez suffers from bipolar disorder.

She had been spotted in photos from the festival Saturday.

Jared Linwood said he found Espinoza-Sanchez alone, barefoot, and disheveled on Sunday, so he decided to help her. He said he took her to his home in Miami Gardens.

Linwood said she slept over Sunday night, and he gave her clean clothes, socks, and a pair of flip flops, and he let her use his restroom to take a shower. He said on Monday he took her back to Hard Rock Stadium’s lost and found.