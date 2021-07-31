Clear icon
Deputies find 2 dead inside Dania Beach home

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Deputies found a man and a woman dead inside a home Friday in Dania Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies surrounded a home near the intersection of Southwest 44th Street and Southwest 32nd Avenue.

“As we are pulling out of the driveway four sheriffs patrol cars come pulling in,” said Emily McLaughlin, a tourist from Portland, Maine, who was staying at a neighboring home they rented on Airbnb to attend a friend’s wedding.

McLaughlin said the bride’s brother was still inside the house, and he said he heard deputies shouting, “Come out with your hands up!” There was a standoff before deputies entered the home and found the two dead.

There was a large command center vehicle parked and investigators in the area late Friday night.

