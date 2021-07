First responders put out fire at Broward County strip club

WEST PARK, Fla. – A small blaze inside a strip club in West Park required firefighters’ attention.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue, the blaze started inside a wall Saturday morning around 7:15 a.m.

It all happened at the Playhouse Gentlemen’s Club located on West Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Investigators said it may have been an electrical fire and do not suspect foul play.

No injuries were reported.