Florida reports single-day increase of 21,683 new COVID-19 cases, most since start of pandemic

Florida reports more than 21,000 cases of COVID-19 Saturday

MIAMI – Florida is firmly in the grip of another wave of COVID-19 as cases across the state continue to rise.

The state has reported more than 100,000 new cases over the past week, up nearly double from the week before.

The majority of those cases come from South Florida.

On Saturday, the state reported 21,683 new cases, the highest one-day total since the pandemic began.

The state’s positivity rate has also surged to 18.1 percent, and cases are rising among children.

