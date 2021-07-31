Woman hospitalized, building evacuated after flames erupt inside Pompano Beach apartment

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Residents of a Pompano Beach apartment building were forced to evacuate early Saturday morning after an elderly woman’s unit caught fire.

That woman was rushed to the hospital by first responders but is expected to be okay.

Firefighters said the someone called about the flames at Palm-Aire Building 23 at approximately 4:45 a.m.

“We were woken up about 5 o’clock and my partner said we have to get out, our building is on fire,” said resident Ted Furio.

According to the Pompano Fire Department, the fire was contained to one unit on the building’s top floor; apartment 410.

“When the guys opened up the door, flames came out at them,” said Furio. “They went to unit 410, they busted in the doors and smoke was pouring out.”

Fire officials told Local 10 News the fire started in the kitchen of the unit and spread throughout the apartment.

Fortunately, nothing happened to the adjacent apartments; just some water damage.

“I don’t know all of the residents, but we’re mostly older people,” Furio said.

Residents gathered outside all morning. Some were left without a home to go back to while authorities finished their work, but overall, everyone was glad to be okay.