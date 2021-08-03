78-year-old man reported missing in Little Havana

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a 78-year-old man who has been reported missing.

According to authorities, Andre Ladouceur was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Southwest Fourth Street and 10th Avenue in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood.

Police said Ladouceur was last seen wearing a light-colored, short-sleeved, button-down shirt, a beige vest and dark-colored pants.

He is described by authorities as a Black man, who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective K. Brito at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.