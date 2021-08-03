DNA links teen to 2nd armed robbery in Broward

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Detectives say Edwin Hankerson Jr. reached into a 78-year-old man’s pocket to steal money during an armed robbery back in May.

The DNA he left behind has led to his arrest, Coconut Creek police say.

Hankerson, 18, of Fort Lauderdale, was already in the Broward County Jail, accused of another armed robbery in Lauderdale Lakes on July 8. In that case, a woman’s screams were caught on camera as Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies say Hankerson grabbed her by the shoulder and struck her in the head with a gun before taking her purse.

He was apprehended July 15 in Pompano Beach.

In the Coconut Creek case, investigators say Hankerson followed the 78-year-old man home on May 12 after the victim stopped at an ATM and assaulted him with a handgun while he was checking his mailbox.

Detectives say they tested the victim’s clothing for DNA, and on Wednesday the Broward Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab notified investigators of a match.

Hankerson faces charges of armed robbery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated elderly abuse, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and probation violation.

He was charged with one count of armed robbery with a firearm and one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the Lauderdale Lakes case.

Hankerson remains in the Broward County Jail.

The 78-year-old victim was treated and released from a local hospital, Coconut Creek police say.