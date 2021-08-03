Man accused of biting three Miami-Dade police officers

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man was arrested last week after he bit a Miami-Dade police officer on his right bicep as the officer was trying to take him into custody and then bit two other officers at a hospital, breaking the skin of all three, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the officer was trying to detain Rashad Virgle Woodson on Thursday in southwest Miami-Dade in connection with a police case when Woodson bit him.

Police said the officer was eventually able to arrest Woodson and took him to Palmetto General Hospital, where a sergeant and another officer tried to subdue him.

According to the report, Woodson screamed obscenities as he was handcuffed and flared his arms and legs while making threats to bite the officers if anyone at the hospital treated him.

Police said Woodson subsequently bit the sergeant on his right hand and pinky and the second officer on his left ring finger and knuckle.

Ad

Woodson faces three counts of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer.

Details about the initial police case Woodson was being arrested for were not immediately released.