Miami police search for missing 64-year-old woman

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Yolanda Miyares. (Miami Police Department)

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a 64-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since or heard from since Sunday.

According to authorities, Yolanda Miyares was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Coral Way.

Police said she was wearing a dress, but they didn’t have any other description of her outfit.

Miyares is described by police as a Hispanic woman, who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

She has blond hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

