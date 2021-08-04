Mother after teenage daughter vanished: ‘This is the worst thing I’ve ever felt in my life’

MIAMI – Detectives are asking the public for help with finding a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Monday morning near Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

Her mother, Constanza “Koni” Urrejola, used Facebook to ask for help and to send her daughter a message in Spanish.

“We are waiting for you to come back to your house. We just hope you are well ... Please, we need you ... we love you very much ... To all my friends, please keep sharing until I reach the people who know where she is ... Her close friends have not wanted to cooperate ... This is the worst thing I’ve ever felt in my life.”

Officers identified the teenage girl on Tuesday as Valentina Urrejola, who is about 5-foot tall and weighs about 104 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

A spokesperson for the Miami Police Department tweeted Tuesday that she was last seen about 11 a.m., in the Town Square area, near the intersection of Miami Place and Northeast 14th Street. Urrejola, who has family in Chile, and Valentina used to live in South Beach.

Detectives are asking anyone who knows Valentina’s whereabouts to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

