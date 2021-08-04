Circle of Brotherhood on 5 officers facing misdemeanor battery for violent arrests: ‘Charges are as weak as church water wine’

Five Miami Beach police officers will face criminal charges in a rough arrest that took place last week at a South Beach hotel, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced Monday. She showed a series of videos of the incident.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Members of a Miami nonprofit that encourages Black men to engage in community activism held a news conference outside of the Miami Beach Police Department to respond to the recent violent arrests at the Royal Palm Hotel in South Beach.

Miami Beach police Sgt. Jose Perez, Officer Kevin Perez, Officer Robert Sabater, Officer David Rivas, and Officer Steven Serrano were suspended with pay and are each facing one count of misdemeanor battery.

“These charges are as weak as church water wine,” Circle of Brotherhood executive director Lyle Muhammad told reporters.

Muhammed said they were meeting with Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements and had requested a meeting with Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. He said the charges and summons did not reflect the nature of the violence captured on video and the “policing culture” needs to be “redefined” with more training.

“This is something that we relive over and over again,” Muhammad said, later adding, “I want to see those officers in handcuffs.”

Fernandez Rundle announced the charges Monday and said more charges related to the July 26 arrests may be filed.

Officers arrested three tourists at the Royal Palm Hotel shortly before 2 a.m.: Dalonta Crudup, 24, of Kentucky, and Khalid Vaughn, 28, and Sharif Cobb, 27, both of New York. Crudup was the subject of a police chase. Vaughn and Cobb stumbled upon Crudup’s violent arrest in the hotel’s lobby.

William DC Clark, a 28-year veteran of the Miami-Dade Fire Department and Circle of Brotherhood member, said there were officers who saw the violence and didn’t intervene to “deescalate” the situation. He said every officer “who played a part in the situation that day” should be suspended, fired, or demoted.

“Most may be good officers, but it’s time for those good officers to take a stand, “ Clark said.

Fernandez Rundle charged Sgt. Jose Perez for kicking a handcuffed Crudup three times. She charged Officer Kevin Perez for kicking him at least four times. She said the Perez are not related.

Fernandez Rundle also charged Sabater, Rivas, and Serrano for their actions while arresting Vaughn. She showed reporters video from surveillance cameras at the hotel and officers’ body cameras. She did not mention Cobb’s arrest.

Muhammed and members of the Circle of Brotherhood met at 12 p.m. in front of the Miami Beach Police Department’s headquarters at 1100 Washington Ave.

