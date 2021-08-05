Partly Cloudy icon
84º
wplg logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Another COVID-19 testing site opens in Broward due to rise in cases

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Broward County, coronavirus, Pembroke Pines
Photo does not have a caption

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A new COVID-19 testing site opens Thursday at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines due to the continuing rise in cases.

No insurance is needed and no appointment is required.

Free PCR throat swab testing is available for adults and children, with or without symptoms, regardless of age.

Drivers must remain in their vehicles while being tested.

The location at C.B. Smith Park at 900 N. Flamingo Road will be open Mondays-Fridays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Results for the PCR tests will be available from the Florida Department of Health in Broward within 24 to 72 hours.

For information on where COVID-19 vaccines are available in South Florida, click here.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Batchelor is the managing editor for Local10.com.

email