Another COVID-19 testing site opens in Broward due to rise in cases

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A new COVID-19 testing site opens Thursday at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines due to the continuing rise in cases.

No insurance is needed and no appointment is required.

Free PCR throat swab testing is available for adults and children, with or without symptoms, regardless of age.

Drivers must remain in their vehicles while being tested.

The location at C.B. Smith Park at 900 N. Flamingo Road will be open Mondays-Fridays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Results for the PCR tests will be available from the Florida Department of Health in Broward within 24 to 72 hours.

For information on where COVID-19 vaccines are available in South Florida, click here.