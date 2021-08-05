Broward County man wins Powerball prize worth $1 million

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Hollywood man is in the money after hitting for a $1 million prize in the multistate Powerball drawing.

Stephen Shamoun, 52, matched all five of the white ball numbers in the July 24 drawing, Florida Lottery announced.

He did not have the matching Powerball number to claim the big jackpot.

Lottery officials say Shamoun bought his ticket as a quick pick from Kwik Stop 26, located at 118 North 46th Avenue in Hollywood.

That store claims a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the lucky ticket.

