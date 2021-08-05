Coast Guard offloads $1.4 billion worth of cocaine, marijuana at Port Everglades

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard is holding a news conference Thursday morning at Port Everglades to discuss the whopping $1.4 billion worth of cocaine and marijuana that is being offloaded there from various interdictions at sea.

According to officials, this is the largest illegal narcotics offload in Coast Guard history.

Officials say the 59,700 pounds of cocaine and 1,430 pounds of marijuana were seized during multiples interdictions in the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean Sea.

Thursday’s news conference is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed on Local10.com and Local 10′s Facebook page.