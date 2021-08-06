BSO investigating hit-and-run crash that left bicyclist seriously injured

TAMARAC, Fla. – A bicyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle while riding in Tamarac, authorities said.

The hit-and-run crash was reported just before 7 a.m. in the area of West Commercial Boulevard and Banyan Lane.

Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro said deputies responded to the scene and found a man with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

She said the victim, whose identity has not been released, was transported to a nearby hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

BSO traffic homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

No other details were immediately released.