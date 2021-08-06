Miami-Dade man takes fastest road to $1 million from Florida Lottery

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Another South Floridian is celebrating this summer with a big lottery payout.
Lauro Godoy, of Homestead, scored a $1 million top prize from the Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off, Florida Lottery announced Friday.
Godoy elected to take a lump-sum payout of $790,000.
His $30 ticket was bought at S&B Food Store Inc., which is at 1466 North Krome Avenue in Homestead. The retailer gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winner.
News of this score comes a day after a Broward County man was announced as a $1 million Powerball prize winner.
