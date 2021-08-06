Two dogs found brutally killed, another barely alive, in Southwest Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Three dogs, two brutally killed and one barely alive, were all discovered by their horrified owners outside of a property in Southwest Miami-Dade on Thursday.

Now, as one recovers, the families are desperate for answers on who could have possibly committed such an atrocious act.

The third dog, an America bulldog mix, was found shaking and in really rough shape. This dog is now recovering at Biscayne Animal Hospital as authorities work to figure out who would have done this to these animals.

“Whoever did it it’s someone really evil man,” says Alex Cabrera, whose dog was killed. “They were like family members to us, you know?”

Cabrera says his American bulldog was killed by a gunshot, and his neighbor’s German Shepherd was found dead in some bushes.

The third dog, named Roco, was found trembling uncontrollably after being poisoned with pesticide, which is likely, according to Dr. Spencer Goldstein of Biscayne Animal Hospital.

“This dog had no control of himself,” says Goldstein. “His eyes, his head, his body was twitching severely.”

They ended up saving his life.

“We induced vomiting when he got here and emptied his stomach contents, and he responded favorably to that.”

On Friday, Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Animal Services were back out at the property trying to piece it all together.

However, Cabrera believes he already knows who’s responsible… the people living on the land next door.

“They basically said that if the dogs we ever seen over there they were going to shoot them or kill them or whatever,” says Cabrera.

“I just hope they find who did it and they put a stop to animal cruelty, because it’s messed up.”

Roco the American bulldog is expected to make a full recovery. The dog that was found twitching is receiving medical help thanks to Bullies -N- Beyond Rescue.

If you know anything about this case that can help, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.