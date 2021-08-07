Joyful reunion in Miami-Dade: Gucci and Blue are back home

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – French bulldogs,1-year-old Blue and 2-year-old Gucci, survived about five days away from home. They were reunited with The Garriga family Friday in Miami-Dade County.

Vanessa Garriga said the two “Frenchies” and her daughters were overjoyed. The dogs jumped on her husband, Leandro Garriga, who couldn’t let them out of his sight.

The family’s “babies” vanished after he had let them out in the gated backyard. When he returned about 20 minutes later, the gate was open, and Blue and Gucci were gone.

They put up flyers and asked Local 10 News to help get the word out. A man called and said he had found the dogs alone in his neighborhood and wanted to return them. Their daughters’ crying spell over the dogs was over. Vanessa Garriga said everyone was finally going to be able to get a good night’s sleep.

