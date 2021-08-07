Partly Cloudy icon
84º
wplg logo

Local News

Joyful reunion in Miami-Dade: Gucci and Blue are back home

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Pets
Joyful reunion in Miami-Dade: Gucci and Blue are back home
Joyful reunion in Miami-Dade: Gucci and Blue are back home

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – French bulldogs,1-year-old Blue and 2-year-old Gucci, survived about five days away from home. They were reunited with The Garriga family Friday in Miami-Dade County.

Vanessa Garriga said the two “Frenchies” and her daughters were overjoyed. The dogs jumped on her husband, Leandro Garriga, who couldn’t let them out of his sight.

The family’s “babies” vanished after he had let them out in the gated backyard. When he returned about 20 minutes later, the gate was open, and Blue and Gucci were gone.

They put up flyers and asked Local 10 News to help get the word out. A man called and said he had found the dogs alone in his neighborhood and wanted to return them. Their daughters’ crying spell over the dogs was over. Vanessa Garriga said everyone was finally going to be able to get a good night’s sleep.

Related stories

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Joseph Ojo joined Local 10 in April 2021. Born and raised in New York City, he previously worked in Buffalo, North Dakota, Fort Myers and Baltimore.

email

facebook

twitter

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email