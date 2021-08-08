Pembroke Pines Police Department seeking missing 25-year-old woman

The Pembroke Pines Police Department is seeking a 25-year-old woman that went missing on Saturday.

Police said they are looking for Olivia Young, who left the Arete Detox Facility in Pembroke Pines around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Young has been diagnosed as bipolar, with psychosis and Schizoaffective Disorder, and suffers from epilepsy and diabetes, according to police.

Young was in the rehab facility 15 hours prior to her departure and made comments of self-harm upon her departure, police said.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 954-431-2200.