Father, son injured in shooting while sitting in vehicle in Miami

MIAMI – Police are investigating after a man and his 10-year-old son were shot early Saturday morning in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood.

Miami police said the father and son were sitting in a car along the 1700 block of 44th Street when bullets came flying through the vehicle.

The father then drove him and his son to the hospital.

A Local 10 News crew went to the scene Sunday and spotted shattered glass on the ground steps away from where the shooting happened.

Stuffed animals and messages of encouragement are being left for the young boy and his father.

“It’s very saddening to see that not just a father but a 10-year-old is fighting for his life tonight. We want the community to come together, we want them to come forward with information,” Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat said.

Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo on Sunday called the shooter a “soulless person” and said the police department would do everything they can to catch those responsible.

We have a 10 year old boy who was the victim of a shooting by a soulless person(s). While @MiamiPD will do everything we can to catch the cowards responsible, this young man is fighting for his life. Please pause to send prayers of healing and comfort for him and his family. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) August 8, 2021

The boy remains hospitalized in critical condition. His father’s condition has not been released.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.