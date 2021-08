FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man was transported as a trauma alert after being shot Monday in northwest Fort Lauderdale, authorities say.

Fort Lauderdale police said they responded to the 700 block of NW 22nd Road at 1:34 p.m. and found the man injured. Sky 10 flew over the scene where investigators were searching for clues.

Police did not say which hospital the victim was transported to.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and no further details were immediately made available.