Brightline to resume Florida service for first time since beginning of pandemic

MIAMI – After being halted for over a year, Brightline will resume service in South Florida later this year, and this time, with multiple enhancements including new safety measures.

During a virtual media update, Brightline President Patrick Goddard detailed the company’s reopening schedule, which will begin during the first half of November for service between Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach.

By November, Brightline passengers can expect to experience “multiple service enhancements and investments,” including new construction, investments in corridor infrastructure and safety, COVID protocols, and community engagement.

This is NOT a drill. Brightline services resume in NOVEMBER! Who’s ready to live life on the bright side? 😎 #GoBrightline pic.twitter.com/jWY05kFWKS — Brightline (@GoBrightline) August 10, 2021

During the hiatus, the company enlisted a Chief Health Officer (CHO), Dr. Timothy McCormick, a licensed physician that will provides medical expertise and guidance for the implementation of operations, corporate, and construction practices.

“We are thrilled to be gearing up to welcome guests back aboard Brightline,” says Goddard. “Over the last few months, we’ve made upgrades to our guest experience and made significant strides in construction. Our goal remains the same, to take cars off the road while offering the most convenient way to travel in South Florida and a guest-first experience.”

Brightline will require all teammates to be fully vaccinated prior to the reintroduction of service and will implement a series of COVID protocols, including an almost touchless transportation system. Safety measures include increased cleaning, pre-packaged foods, touchless bathrooms, cashless payment and electronic tickets.

Teammates and guests will be required to wear masks in stations and on board all trains.

Furthermore, the company plans on recruiting new employees. Brightline is working with multiple community partners to recruit for nearly 200 jobs, offering starting wages at $18 per hour.

Brightline’s specific date of service resumption will be announced in the weeks ahead.

Brightline’s expansion stations in Aventura and Boca Raton continue to progress.

