Goodbye Tropical Park, Santa’s Enchanted Forest is moving

Santa's Enchanted Forest has been open since 1984.

HIALEAH, Fla. – From Westchester to now, Hialeah, Santa’s Enchanted Forest has found a new home for the 2021 holiday season.

According to the event website, Miami’s beloved Christmas theme park, that lit up parts of Tropical Park along the Palmetto Expressway for nearly 40 years, is set to reopen at Hialeah Park.

Santa's Enchanted Forest may be coming to an end (WPLG)

In 1984, the owners of Santa’s Enchanted Forest began leasing the land from Miami-Dade County. That agreement expired in March of 2020. Park management said more than one million people visited Santa’s Enchanted Forest each year.

Guests can expect to see many of the same vendors, millions of new lights and more than 100 rides at its new space.

Santa’s is expected to open its doors November 4 and will stay open through January 2.

