Man accused of exposing himself to mother and daughter

South Florida man accused of exposing himself to women from his car

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Local 10 News reported last week about a man who authorities said was exposing himself to women in Parkland.

Just a couple miles away, in Boca Raton, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man for the same disgusting crime.

They said he pulled up to an intersection and exposed himself to another driver — who was with her daughter.

Anthony Allen Cesany, 54, was arrested Tuesday. PBSO says he exposed himself to the mother and daughter while in his green 2006 Ford Taurus near the intersection of Southwest 18th Street and Lyons Road just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

On that same day, just two miles away, a similar incident was reported near the intersection of Hillsboro Boulevard and State Road 7 in Parkland. Two women reported a man in a late model green Ford had exposed himself.

In that case, witnesses reported the man not only exposing himself but pleasuring himself.

Investigators in Palm Beach County say Cesany may be wanted in other indecent exposure incidents in Broward County.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says its Parkland district detectives are investigating to determine if Cesany is connected to the multiple cases reported there.

Records show Cesany was arrested in 2003 for exposing himself while a school bus of children was just a few feet away.

He’s now being held on a $5,000 bond on an indecent exposure charge.