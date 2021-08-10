Man shot in shoulder near Miami strip club

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man hospitalized.

Authorities received a ShotSpotter alert around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Northeast 79th Street between Third and Fourth Avenues, near ONE Gentleman’s Club.

Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat said officers initially arrived at the scene, but didn’t find any victims.

She said a short time later officers found a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the shoulder.

He was transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

No other details were immediately released.