Police: Driver arrested after leading South Miami police on chase

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – South Miami police officers have arrested a man who they said led them on a chase Tuesday morning after officers pulled him over.

According to South Miami police spokesman Fernando Bosch, the incident began just before 5 a.m. after officers spotted the car passing through a stop sign in the area of Southwest 73rd Street and U.S. 1.

Bosch said the officers pulled over the driver on Southwest 59th Avenue and 73rd Street and discovered that the man had a suspended driver’s license.

Bosch said the driver resisted as an officer was trying to take him into custody and was able to jump back into his car and flee north on U.S. 1.

According to Bosch, the driver continued north into Coral Gables and crashed into a light pole at Douglas Road and Frow Avenue, where he was ultimately detained.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, faces charges of resisting arrest, habitually driving with a suspended license and fleeing.