Broward woman scores $1 million on scratch-off from gift shop

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The scratch-off ticket that Nakia Williams bought at a Miami gift shop turned out to be quite the gift.

Nakia Williams, 46, of Pembroke Pines, hit for the top prize in Florida Lottery’s Fastest Road to $1,000,000 game.

Lottery officials say she decided to claim her winnings as a lump-sum payout of $790,000.

Williams bought the $30 ticket at the Taurus Gift Shop at 1611 Northwest 12th Avenue in Miami.

The retailer receives a $2,000 bonus commission.

MORE BIG WINS:

Florida Lottery reveals first winner of $2,500 a week for life

Florida woman thought scratch-off was worth $100K. She actually won $1 million.

Ad

Broward County man wins Powerball prize worth $1 million

Miami-Dade man takes fastest road to $1 million from Florida Lottery

$2 becomes $1,000 a week for life for Florida lottery winner