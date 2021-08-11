Disturbing details emerge on man accused of exposing himself in traffic

New details about South Florida man accused of exposing himself in traffic

PARKLAND, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is trying to figure out whether a man accused of flashing a woman and her daughter in Boca Raton is the same man who flashed a woman at an intersection in Parkland.

Anthony Allen Cesany, 54, of Boca, faces a charge of indecent exposure in Palm Beach County, and more disturbing details are emerging.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the driver of a Chrysler Pacifica pulled up to a red light at Southwest 18th Street and Lyons Road in Boca Raton last week, and when she looked to her left, she saw the driver of a green Ford Taurus waving to get her attention, with his private parts fully exposed.

The victim’s minivan was taller than the suspect’s sedan, so she was able to get a clear, unobstructed view through the open windows of the suspect pleasuring himself while leaned back in the driver’s seat.

The victim took pictures and got the driver’s tag number, which deputies used to track down Cesany and arrest him on Tuesday.

Court documents show the victim picked Cesany out of a six-man photo lineup, and that he confessed to the crime.

Two similar incidents happened Friday just two miles away in Parkland, near the intersection of Hillsboro Boulevard and State Road 7.

Two women reported a man in an older model green Ford Taurus had exposed himself.

“Yes, I know who he is, and no, I’m quite shocked,” a neighbor of Cesany’s told Local 10 News. The neighbor is friends with the suspect’s wife, who didn’t want to talk about the arrest.

In 2003, Cesany was arrested on accusations of pleasuring himself near children.

“He would go to a school bus area where the kids were going to school and be behind the bushes and exposing himself,” another neighbor, Andy Ragcliffe, said. “So I am not really surprised.”